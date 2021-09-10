Jamie Stanton was approached by police at 10.50am, on September 15, 2019, and they seized his Adidas man-bag, prosecutor David Outterside said.

Officers found two Kinder eggs inside which contained 16 wraps of heroin, valued at £120, and a dealer list.

They also discovered 12 bags of mamba, worth £120.

A mobile phone was also seized and this contained text messages requesting drugs.

The court heard he has 21 previous convictions for 51 offences, which were "minor matters" and non-drug-related.

Joe Harvey, mitigating, said Stanton left home when he was 16 and soon became addicted to alcohol as well as heroin and crack cocaine.

He said the defendant, who suffered periods of homelessness, had been buying large quantities of the drugs to sell the surplus and fund his own habit.

"He has decided to take responsibility,” said Mr Harvey. "He enters his guilty plea knowing he will start an immediate custodial sentence. He wants to use the time in custody to press the re-set on his drug use."

Stanton, 32, of Nelson Street, Heanor, pleaded guilty to possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply, when he appeared at the magistrates court.

On Thursday, at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Rosaline Coe QC sentenced him to three years in prison.

"You have made a frank admission,” she told him. “You were street dealing.”