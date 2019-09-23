Derbyshire drink-driver was caught after he crashed during a “weekend from hell”

A drink-driver who had been having “the weekend from hell” was caught after he lost control of his car and crashed into a telegraph pole.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 18 how Raymond Mark Brady, 33, of Derby Road, Ripley, was involved in a crash on Derby Road, at Ripley.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “A call was made to the ambulance service on August 18, at 4.30pm, saying a road traffic collision had taken place where a vehicle had hit a telegraph pole and it was likely the driver was drunk.

“Officers attended and spoke to him and he provided a positive roadside breath test.

“Passing motorists said the vehicle had rolled across the road and they had seen Brady exiting the vehicle by the driver’s side door window.”

Police stated that Brady was shaken and slurring his words, according to Mrs Hadfield.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he registered 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Brady was formerly with the Royal Marine Commandos and he is now a machine-setter.

Mr Brint said Brady stated after the collision that “it was a weekend from hell” after his girlfriend had ended their relationship and his mother was diagnosed with cancer and she has been suffering with blood poisoning.

Brady had been self-medicating by turning to alcohol, according to Mr Brint, but the defendant also insisted he had no excuse for what he had done.

Mr Brint added that Brady has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and stress but he does not have a drink or drug problem.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Brady to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Brady was also disqualified from driving for 24 months but the ban can be reduced by 26 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.