Derbyshire County Council faces further court hearing after death of a care home resident

Derbyshire County Council is due back in court after the local authority admitted failing to provide safe care following the death of a care home resident.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court previously heard in September how the council was represented in court for a sentencing hearing but the case had to be adjourned.

The Care Quality Commission, which has brought the prosecution, stated that the case concerns an incident involving an 80 year-old woman who fell at The Grange Care Home, in Eckington, on March 25, 2016.

The CQC added that the woman sustained injuries that led to her death at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on April 16, 2016.

Derbyshire County Council has pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care.

The case had been adjourned until November 18 but it is now due to be heard on December 9.