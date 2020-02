A car fire in Derbyshire is being treated as arson by detectives.

Firefighters and police officers were called to Eames Close, Heanor at around 12.50am today (Monday, February 24) to reports that a car was alight and flames had spread to a neighbouring house, damaging the windows.

Eames Close, Heanor. Pic: Google Images.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in custody, say police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 20*104681.