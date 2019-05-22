Derby County fans warned to avoid re-sale tickets for play-off final

Derby County fans are being warned not to buy re-sale tickets for the play-off final on Monday.

With all the tickets now sold for the match Derbyshire Constabulary are aware that some fans are desperately trying to find a way to watch the game at Wembley.

However, with tickets appearing online for many times their face value, officers are warning fans not buy tickets that are being re-sold – no matter how good the deal looks.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s dedicated football officer, PC Roger Brown, said: “We know how much this game means to fans – and many are willing to pay the sky-high prices that are being asked.

“However, the risk you run by buying one of these tickets is huge.

“Not only could you be refused entry to the ground – you will almost definitely lose your money as there is little or no recourse to regain that money yourself.

“The last thing I want is for a family to be turned away and fans, whether young or old, to miss out on the opportunity to remember the day for all the right reasons.”

Officers are also investigating a number of those who are selling tickets online – particularly via social media sites.

PC Brown said: “Selling tickets in this manner is not only immoral – depriving real fans of the opportunity to see their team play at Wembley – but it is also illegal.

“It also contravenes club rules and offenders could see themselves banned from buying tickets for future games.

“Both the force and the club are working in partnership to track down those who are selling these tickets.

“If you have information about illegal ticket selling you can report that to us directly using any of the below contact methods – of you can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

If you have any information which may assist, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.