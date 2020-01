Concerns are growing for the safety of a missing woman from Derbyshire.

Suzanne Sturman, from Morton, was last seen in the village at around 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 16).

The 56-year-old was seen wearing a berry-coloured hat, a purple and blue plain long coat and woolly scarf.

Anyone with any information about Suzanne’s current whereabouts or who has seen her is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on the 101 number.

Please quote the reference number 981-16012020.