CCTV images released by police investigating Somercotes burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a Somercotes business have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

A bank card and a quantity of cash were taken during the burglary, at a business in the Clover Nook Road area.

Call police on 101 if you have any information

After the incident, the bank card was used to withdraw cash from a Co-op store in Alfreton.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred sometime between 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 4 and 5.30am on Wednesday, September 5.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000423412 and the name of the officer in the case PC Julie Pearson, by calling 101, or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.