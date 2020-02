Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of thousands of pounds worth of perfume from a Derbyshire chemist.

At around 1.15pm on Friday, January 31 a man entered Hurst Chemist on High Street, Ripley and stole a large number of perfumes and aftershaves.

The same man is alleged to have returned around 20 minutes later and stolen more fragrances.

If you can help trace the man pictured, call 101 quoting 2*69463.