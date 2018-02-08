CCTV images released after theft of large amount of beauty items from Ripley store

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection the theft of a large amount of items from a Ripley store.

The incident happened at around 4.35pm on Saturday January 13 at Boots on High Street, when items including eye shadow palettes, concealers and highlighters were taken as well as a selection of beauty creams and serums.

A large amount of make-up and beauty items were stolen.

If you recognise the woman in the images, or have any information, please contact PC Lee Sadler of the Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 18*32933. Alternatively, send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.