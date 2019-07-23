CCTV image released by police after burglary at Heanor off-licence

Police investigating a burglary at a Heanor off-licence have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers were called to the store on the market place after a man entered the shop, stole a quantity of cigarettes and left on foot.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident

The man pictured was seen in the off-licence around the time of the burglary and police believe he may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident, which occurred at around 7.30pm on July 9, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000357779 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Walker, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.