CCTV IMAGE: Police appeal to trace man after burglary at Heanor care home

Officers investigating a burglary at a Heanor care home have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, February 25 between 8.40pm and 8.50pm Ashfield House on Mansfield Road was broken into.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

A safe was stolen from an office. It is thought that the safe was passed to another person who was waiting outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Hazel Walker on 101 quoting reference number 18000091919 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.