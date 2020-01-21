CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Derbyshire shop

Derbyshire Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a man was assaulted at a shop in Ripley.

The incident took place between 6.35pm and 6.50pm on Friday January 10 at the Co-op store on Derby Road.

The CCTV image

A member of staff was kicked after trying to stop a man they thought had been trying to leave the store without paying for items.

Officers believe the man in the picture may have information which could help with their inquiries.

If you think you can help please contact police on 101.

Please quote the reference number 20*20321 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Carl Mott, in any correspondence.

You can also give information to the force via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/derbyshireconstabulary/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/DerPolContact, or on the website; https://twitter.com/DerPolContact

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.