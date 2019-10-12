CCTV appeal after £100 worth of dental products stolen from Ripley shop

Police have issued CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with the theft of £100 of dental products which were stolen from a shop in Ripley.

The items were taken at around 2pm on Friday, September 20 from the Superdrug store on Oxford Street.

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to these people in connection with the theft of 100 worth of dental products from a shop in Ripley

READ MORE: Man suffers 'bruising and cuts to face' after being attacked in Heanor

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Do you recognise either of the people in the pictures?

"If you could help us identify them, or have any information which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch."

READ MORE: Derbyshire police launch investigation after young man attacked

Anyone who may know either the man or woman in the pictures is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 19*505299 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lee Sadler or click here to contact the officer online.