Car linked to fuel thefts stopped in Derbyshire A car linked to fuel thefts was stopped by police in Derbyshire. The BMW was stopped by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit after being linked to thefts from petrol stations. Photo - Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit The driver was also shown as being wanted to was arrested.