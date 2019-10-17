Burglar is brought to justice after he left DNA at crime scene

A burglar was tracked down and identified after he broke into a shed and left his DNA on a bottle of alcohol.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Dale Thomas Stansfield, 28, of no fixed abode, stole alcoholic drinks and other items when he burgled a shed on Chapman Lane, at Grassmoor, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant said her shed had been broken into overnight and items were stolen.”

Mrs Haslam added that Stansfield had drunk from a bottle in the shed which was left behind and this had traces of his DNA.

Stansfield pleaded guilty to the burglary which happened on April 16 and he also admitted stealing a bicycle from Market Street, at Clay Cross, on June 6.

The defendant also admitted damaging a window at a property on Back Croft, at Danesmoor, Chesterfield, on June 6.

Mrs Haslam said Stansfield smashed the window to gain entry into the property so he could find somewhere to sleep.

Magistrates adjourned the case for day to consider a probation before sentencing on October 11.

Stansfield was given a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £1,019.28 in compensation.