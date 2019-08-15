Boozy car salesman's race to Sutton chippie cost him his licence

A hungry car salesman who raced to reach a Sutton chip shop before it shut was over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Christopher Smith alerted police when he turned his BMW on to Kirkby Road at speed, and officers spoke to him outside the chip shop at around 10.30pm, on July 15.

A test revealed he had 63 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Leslie Pidcock, mitigating, said the Smith had been taking an eight-month sabbatical from his job to renovate a house in Sutton, but was due to return soon, and urged them to keep the inevitable ban as low as possible.

"He accepts there is no excuse for this," she said. "There was no drop in the standard of his driving."

Smith, 46, of Kingsway, Ilkeston, admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £336, and ordered to pay a £33 government surcharge with £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months, but he was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 129 days if he completes it before July 5, 2020.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.