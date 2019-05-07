Booze-fuelled man admits being drunk-and-disorderly after he argued with police at a crime scene

A booze-fuelled man who repeatedly disturbed police while they were investigating an alleged burglary has been fined.

Thomas Ankers, 24, of Victoria Park Road, Buxton, appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on May 3 after he had confronted police at a crime scene and was argumentative before police felt forced to arrest him.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said: “It was in the early hours of the morning on High Street, in Buxton, and the officers were actively involved with a crime scene which had nothing to do with the defendant. It was an alleged burglary at Bargain Booze.”

Mr Hollett added that various items were strewn outside the store when police were confronted by a group including Ankers who was argumentative.

Ankers had to be asked repeatedly to leave the area before he did, according to Mr Hollett, but he returned and continued to be abusive grabbing an officer’s collar number.

Police eventually arrested Ankers for being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place on April 17 and he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Ankers said: “I was drunk. I did not know the place had been robbed. I went back down to say I had nothing to do with this and I asked for his badge number and I got arrested.”

He also claimed that police had been abusive to him and he had just wanted to know why. Magistrates fined Ankers £40 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.