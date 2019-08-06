Booze-fuelled ex smashed her partner’s car outside a Derbyshire pub following a dispute

A booze-fuelled woman has been ordered to pay £106 after she smashed her ex-partner’s car following a dispute.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Jaymi Wells, 31, of Woodside Avenue, Holmesfield, damaged her ex-partner’s Seat Leon car outside the Bull’s Head pub, on Broomhill Road, at Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “The incident took place on July 9 at the Bull’s Head public house. The complainant did not make a formal complaint and he is an ex-partner and they have a son together.

“Miss Wells came to the pub and because she presented as intoxicated her former partner declined to let her son go back with her and that triggered an argument.”

Ms Connolly added that Wells went outside and used a brick to damage the windscreen and rear window of her partner’s Seat Leon car.

Wells had been drinking heavily, according to Ms Connolly, and had missed taking her medication.

Ms Connolly added that the defendant has expressed remorse and her former partner did not wish to support a prosecution against her.

Wells pleaded guilty to causing the damage to the Seat Leon.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

She told the court: “I am very sorry. It was a strange night. It was very out of character for me.”

Magistrates sentenced Wells to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if she commits another offence in the next year she will be re-sentenced for causing damage with any new offence.

Wells was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.