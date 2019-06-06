Booze and drug-fuelled offender smashed windows at two Derbyshire town centre shops

A booze and drug-fuelled offender smashed windows at two town centre shops which she had previously targeted during thefts.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 5 how Margaret Dolly, 54, of Dale Road, Matlock, smashed two windows at the Vape Emporium and three windows at the nearby Iceland store, in Buxton.

Prosecuting solicitor Peter Bettany said: “About five minutes to midnight at Spring gardens, Buxton, this lady was throwing stones at a shop window, smashing windows at Iceland, and the police were phoned and they followed her actions on CCTV.

“And she went to another road and smashed two windows at The Vape Emporium.”

Dolly told police she had been extremely unhappy living away from family and had consumed alcohol and crack-cocaine earlier on the same night.

She added that she had previously been convicted for shop theft at these particular shops.

Dolly pleaded guilty to damaging the windows at The Vape Emporium valued at £1,200 and to damaging the windows at Iceland valued at £1.000.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said Dolly accepted responsibility for the drink-and-drug induced damage and the explanation might have been linked to the previous offending at the shops.

The probation service stated that if the court allowed her to be assessed by the probation service it would be her last chance for an alcohol and drug assessment because she has previously failed to attend appointments.

Dolly is also still subject to a nine-month community order, according to the court, and she has moved from Buxton to Matlock.

Magistrates, who warned Dolly that she is in “the last chance saloon”, adjourned her case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on June 13.