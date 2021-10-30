BMW smashed into from behind after breakdown on A38 near Ripley
This BMW 1 Series was smashed into after its owner broke down on the A38 southbound near Ripley this morning.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 9:48 am
Its driver, luckily not in the car at the time, was not injured – having got out of the vehicle to dial 999.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say the lights on the BMW – left on a bend in the road – had failed when a Mercedes ploughed into it from behind.
The Mercedes driver was also uninjured and traffic was temporarily held while both cars were recovered.
Police tweeted: “Reminder - live lane breakdowns - get out and call 999. #DriveToArrive”.