Bereaved Derbyshire motorist was caught drink-driving after drowning his sorrows

A bereaved motorist was caught drink-driving after he had been drowning his sorrows while reminiscing about his deceased parents.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 15 how Ian Redford, 60, of Lumsdale Road, at Middlecroft, Staveley, was caught over the drink-drive limit by police on Rectory Road, Staveley.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At just before 12.45pm, on September 26, police received a message from a medical centre in Staveley that a male was leaving and was suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“He was seen driving along Rectory Road and officers stopped him after a short distance.”

Redford registered 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to Mrs Allsop, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mrs Allsop added that checks were made by the police who discovered that Redford had also been driving the Vauxhall Corsa without insurance.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and to driving without insurance.

He also admitted failing to surrender to Chesterfield magistrates’ court on October 11 after he had previously been released on bail.

Redford told the court he had been thinking of happier times with his late mum and dad and he had been drinking whiskey.

He said: “It was a matter of lying there drowning my sorrows and looking at a picture of my mum and dad.

“And when you are young you never think you are going to lose your parents.”

Redford also explained that he has never failed to sort out his paperwork for his car but due to absent-mindedness he had overlooked the insurance.

Magistrates fined Redford £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months but he can reduce this ban if he completes a 13 week drink-drive rehabilitation course.