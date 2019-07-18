Banned motorist was caught test-driving an Audi in Derbyshire

A banned motorist with no insurance was caught behind the wheel of a car after he claimed to police he was test-driving the vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 16 how Ionelut Rostas, 20, was caught driving an Audi on the A617 Hasland bypass, near Doe Lea, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Rostas was disqualified in his absence at Derby magistrates’ court on October 30, last year, and it was for six months.

“He was driving on February 24 and there was no insurance in the vehicle and he was stopped and on checking his details it was confirmed he was disqualified.”

Rostas told police he had been test-driving the vehicle and he had no insurance and thought he might still be disqualified from driving but he had moved and not checked.

The defendant, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Rostas, of Wellgate, Rotherham, told the court he had come to the UK around 2015 and 2016 and he has a Romanian driving licence.

Magistrates sentenced Rostas to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and he was further disqualified from driving for six months.

Rostas was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.