A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Derbyshire.

A motorcycle collided with a van on the A6 between Duffield and Allestree at around 7.30pm last night (Wdnesday, October 24).

The motorcylist died on his way to hospital.

Derbyshire Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to contact between the motorcyclist and police officers after the collision.