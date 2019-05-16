Armed police carry out morning raids on organised crime gang linked to 120 offences - including in Derbyshire

Armed police raided seven properties and arrested five people as part of a crackdown on an organised group who allegedly carried out 120 crimes - including in Derbyshire.

Early this morning a team of officers from Greater Manchester Police executed warrants across seven addresses in Oldham.

Pictures by Greater Manchester Police.

The action was part of Operation Hansford – set up by Greater Manchester Police officers to target an organised group believed to be involved in crimes committed across England, spanning several force areas - including Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lancashire.

As part of operation, detectives have investigated 120 offences including aggravated burglary, robbery, car theft, assault, violent disorder and criminal damage – all believed to be carried out by the same organised crime group.

Five men – aged, 22, 28, 28, 30 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Neil Evans, GMP’s Territorial Commander, said: “Today we have five people in custody and that is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in Oldham, who have worked tirelessly in order to disrupt this organised crime group.

“Today’s action has been supported from officers across GMP; however I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues from West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lancashire – all of whom have supported this investigation from the very outset.

“The importance of our investigation and the severity of the crimes committed should not be underestimated. Organised criminal activity destroys people’s livelihoods and blights communities. I hope that today’s action demonstrates to those who have been affected by such criminality just how dedicated we are in bringing those responsible to justice, as well as our absolute commitment to making the streets of Greater Manchester a safer place.

“I would also like to emphasise that Operation Hansford remains very much ongoing."

