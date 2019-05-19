Armed officers help to stop stolen HGV on M1 and arrest man

A man has been arrested after police stopped his stolen HGV on the M1 today.

Derbyshire Roads Police, along with armed officers and a police dog team, stopped the HGV at junction 27 on the M1

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle returned to the owner.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted: "What a cracking result. Don’t underestimate the bravery that these officers display attempting to stop something that can weigh up to 40 tonnes in our much smaller vehicles. Another textbook result and more criminals locked up. Over to the courts."