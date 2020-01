Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious incident in Derbyshire in which a man was ‘assaulted’.

Shortly after 4pm on Monday, January 20, two men were on Ash Crescent in Ripley when a black Ford Mondeo ST hatchback with a 55-plate pulled up.

The incident happened on Ash Crescent, Ripley.

Three men got out and approached them, assaulting one of them. The group then got back into the car and drove off.

The victim suffered facial injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone who saw the Mondeo, should call 101, quoting 20*037465.