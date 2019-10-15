Appeal to find two men and woman after perfume worth more than £200 stolen from Ripley shop

Can you help identify these people? Derbyshire Police would like to speak to them in connection with the theft of several bottles of perfume from a shop in Ripley.

The items, worth more than £200, were taken from Hurst Chemist, on High Street, between 11.15am and 11.20am on Thursday, September 26.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to trace the woman and two men in the pictures as they may be able to help with our enquiries. Do you recognise them?

"If you have any information which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19*522134 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Robert Bentley, in any correspondence.

