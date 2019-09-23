Appeal to find Ripley fragrance shoplifters

Several designer fragrance sets have been stolen from a shop in Ripley and Derbyshire Police want to speak to these men.

CCTV images of two men have been released as officers want to speak to them in connection with a a theft from Hursts Chemist on Monday, September 16 at 3.10pm.

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the theft of several designer fragrance sets from a Ripley shop

READ MORE: Derbyshire Police investigate arson in Ripley

The sets, which were by Armani, Dior and Bvlgari, were stolen and police now want anyone who recognises these men to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting 19*502942 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lee Sadler, in any correspondence.