Appeal following burglary at café in Langley Mill

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information after a burglary in Langley Mill

The incident took place at the Jaylowz café and takeaway at the Acorn Centre, Station Road, between the hours of 5.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 9.

Thieves made away with cash from the store.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information following a burglary at a café on Station Road, Langley Mill.

"Jaylowz café and takeaway at the Acorn Centre was broken into sometime between 5.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 9.

"The distinctive pink cash register was stolen. It was later found abandoned.

"Were you in the area and did you notice anything suspicious?

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18000485658 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Grant Weller, in any correspondence.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."