Appeal after young man punched to the floor at Derbyshire bus stop

Police investigating an assault at a bus stop in Alfreton are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Wednesday, May 8, on Nottingham Road, opposite the junction with Prospect Street.

A 19-year-old man, who had been waiting at the bus stop, reported that a man got out of the passenger side of a white van and punched him until he fell to the ground.

When the victim was on the ground, the attacker continued to assault him, and also smashed his phone.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and are particularly keen to trace the driver of a red car who stopped and checked on the victim.

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 19000241664.