Appeal after attempted robbery on Langley Mill bus

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted robbery on a bus in Langley Mill.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 12.10pm on Saturday April 20, in Langley Mill on a bus travelling from Nottingham to Heanor.

The man police would like to speak to.

A man attempted to take the cash box from the bus driver.

When the driver resisted, the man left the bus.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time.

"If you recognise him, or have any information which may help with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19000202012 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Richard Marshall, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999