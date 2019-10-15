Angry son smashed door after dad refused to let his girlfriend stay at their home

A frustrated son ended-up in hospital with an injured hand after he smashed a door when his father refused to allow his girlfriend to stay at their home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Lewis Dean John Carter, 27, now of Eyre Street, Creswell, punched a door at his father’s home where he was living on Springfield Road, at Barlow.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The father had an argument about midnight with his son about him bringing his partner to the home address.”

Mrs Haslam added that Carter caused damage to a door and had to be taken to hospital after he confirmed he had punched a door and had injured his hand and a glass pane had been smashed.

Carter pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the door after the incident in July.

The court heard the defendant had also been accused of an assault against his father but Mr Carter senior retracted his statement so the assault allegation was withdrawn.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said: “Unfortunately Mr Carter, at the time of the incident, was living with his father and he asked his girlfriend to come around the property and his father does not approve of the girlfriend and he asked her to leave and an argument developed.

“In the course of the argument about whether she should stay or leave he damaged a pane of glass in that door frame and he suffered an injury to his hand which required hospital treatment.”

Carter’s father retracted his complaint in relation to an alleged assault and the damage matter, according to Mr Tomlinson, but the defendant accepted he had damaged a door.

Mr Tomlinson added that the defendant has had mental health challenges over the last year.

Magistrates sentenced Lewis Carter to a 12 month conditional discharge but he was warned if he commits another crime in the next year he can be re-sentenced for the damage matter alongside any new offence.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.