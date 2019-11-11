Angry former partner damaged ex’s front and back door locks during dispute

A disgruntled former partner damaged the front and back door locks at his ex’s home after a dispute.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Anthony Goucher, 35, of Town End, Bolsover, damaged the doors at his ex’s home on Gloucester Road, at Newbold, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the couple’s relationship ended in February due to the defendant’s issues with alcohol and anger.

Mrs Allsop added Goucher’s ex agreed to meet him in the town centre and he was abusive and aggressive and told her she would not be getting in her house and he ran off.

The court heard that Goucher went on to damage the front and back door locks by placing match sticks in them.

Mrs Allsop said Goucher sent his ex voicemail messages saying he was sick of being homeless and he insulted her and demanded she help him.

Goucher pleaded guilty to damaging the door locks after the incident on September 30.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said there have been child custody issues between Goucher and his ex-partner.

He added that Goucher used two match sticks on the front and back door locks.

Mr Brint added Gouncher and his ex were also involved in a dispute about their former joint tenancy and rent arrangements which the defendant claimed had left him struggling to secure accommodation.

Magistrates fined Goucher £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also made subject to a two-year restraining order not to contact his ex-partner.