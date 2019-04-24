Almost 80,000 bees killed after unknown substance was thrown over their hives in Derbyshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are appealing for information after nearly 80,000 bees were killed when an unknown substance was thrown over their beehives. The incident happened between April 19, and April 20, in Marlpool, Heanor. Bees Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting occurrence 19000200478. Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results