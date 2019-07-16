Alleyway in Derbyshire town sealed off after reported 'stabbing'

Police cordoned off an alleyway in a Derbyshire town following reports of a 'stabbing'.

Pit Lane in Ripley was being patrolled 'at both ends' by officers and the walkway was closed to pedestrians this morning (Tuesday, July 16) said residents.

The alleyway re-opened at around 10am.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 3.25am.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The police spokesman added: "The victim, a 27-year-old man from Ripley, was found at the end of the alleyway in Quenby Lane and was taken to hospital for treatment to what are believed to be minor injuries."