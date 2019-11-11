Addict attacked his wife while weaning himself off heroin and crack-cocaine

A drug-addict attacked his wife while he has been trying to wean himself off heroin and crack-cocaine during an “early mid-life crisis”.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 7 how Mathew Mackinson, 38, of Woodland Way, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, assaulted his wife at their marital home on Worcester Close, Clay Cross.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing Mackinson’s wife revealed that the defendant has been struggling with a drug addiction and he’s been trying to stop using heroin and crack-cocaine.

Mackinson had sworn at his wife, according to Mrs Allsop, before she went to bed and she later told him that he needed to sort himself out.

Mrs Allsop said: “He came into the bedroom and told her to shut up and she was seated on the bed and he pushed her to the chest and she fell backwards.

“She tried to get up and he grabbed her forearm tightly.”

Mackinson’s wife struggled to get away from her husband, according to Mrs Allsop, and a neighbour called the police.

Mrs Allsop said Mackinson’s wife believes his problems stem from drug withdrawal issues but this does not excuse his actions.

Self-employed engineer Mackinson told police that he is going through a drug withdrawal process and he claimed his wife was continuing to argue with him.

He pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on November 2.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Mackinson has maintained a good standard of living and has supported his family while struggling with heroin and crack cocaine issues.

He added that Mackinson has suffered something of “an early mid-life crisis” after he has grown tired of his domestic life and feels his professional life has stagnated.

Magistrates sentenced Mackinson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £480 and was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.