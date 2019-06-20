A hospital patient kicked a security officer to the floor as he tried to help her

A hospital patient who lashed out and kicked a hospital security guard in the chest has been fined and ordered to pay compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 19 how Nikita Bufton, 26, of Osmund Road, Eckington, had been admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for harming herself and she went on to kick the security guard as he tried to stop her hurting herself.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “She had been admitted for harming herself and she was considered to be a flight-risk and nurses felt they needed security staff to assist them.

“She was calm but started to try and harm herself after getting a razor blade from a phone case.”

The security staff were trying to keep Bufton safe by holding her legs and arms but she kicked one of the security officers in the chest and he fell to the floor.

Bufton told police she had not been under the influence of anything but she could not remember what had happened.

But Bufton accepted what had happened and pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on April 16.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Bufton has never been in court before and it has been a shock for her but at the time of the offence she had been going through a breakdown.

Ms Simpson explained that Bufton suffers with borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression and she had stopped taking her medication.

Bufton has offered her sincere apologies to the security officer, according to Ms Simpson who added that Bufton had behaved out of character.

Magistrates fined Bufton £120 and ordered her to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £25 compensation.