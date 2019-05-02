A fraudster bought goods from Next and Very with a fake shopping account

A fraudster who used someone else’s details to open and use a fake shopping account with Next and Very has been punished with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 30 how Olushola Olabode, 40, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, used the fake account to buy a television from Very and clothing from Next Online.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “The complainant is a previous resident at the defendant’s address and she vacated the property and the next thing she heard was contact by debt-recovery from Very and then Next for goods that had been bought in her name.

“She had no knowledge of this account and they had not been set up by her.”

Olabode told police correspondence from HMRC had come to the address for the previous resident and she used the complainant’s details to set up an account to select the goods.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of committing fraud by false representation from May 23, 2018.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Olabode was struggling financially after a break-up with her partner and she was waiting for benefits and had just moved into the address and paid a deposit.

Magistrates sentenced Olabode to a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and she was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.