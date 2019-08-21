A football fan has been given a restraining order after he hugged and kissed a Derbyshire police officer

A football fan has been fined and given a restraining order after he harassed, hugged and kissed a female police officer.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on August 12 how Leonard Foulk, 53, of Horsley Road, Kilburn, Belper, pursued a course of conduct between September 8, 2018, and April 19, 2019, at Burton-on-Trent and other locations where Burton Albion FC were playing which amounted to the harassment of a police officer.

Police

It was found, according to the court, that on a number of occasions Foulk had behaved inappropriately by hugging, kissing and placing an item down the officer’s stab-proof vest.

The court heard how he also sent unwanted gifts to Burton police station and actively sought out the officer at football matches.

Foulk pleaded guilty to harassment.

Derby magistrates' court.

The defendant was fined £360 and must pay £100 compensation, a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also given a three-year restraining order to last until August 11, 2022.