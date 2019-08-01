A drug-driver was caught in Derbyshire after her car broke down on the M1 motorway

A motorist was caught over the drug-drive limit for cannabis by police on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Chante Mia James, 21, of Dykes Hall Place, Sheffield, had broken down on the M1, at Barlborough, on March 17, when she was caught by police.

Pictured is the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said James originally provided false identification details to police before they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and she failed a drug swipe.

James pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol after she registered 6.9 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has a provisional driving licence, also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance. Emma Eardley, defending, said James uses cannabis to help with anxiety. Magistrates remitted the case for sentencing at Sheffield magistrates’ court on August 6.