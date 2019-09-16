A drug-driver is fined and banned from the road after he had been smoking cannabis

A drug-driver who had been smoking cannabis has been fined and banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Connor Willoughby, 20, of Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh, was spotted by police driving at speed and was followed to his address where he failed a roadside drug swipe.

Pictured is cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At 11pm, in the evening of May 21, an officer was on patrol on Rotherham Road, at Killamarsh, and saw an Audi A3 vehicle approaching in the opposite direction and it turned off into a side road.”

Mrs Allsop added that the vehicle sped down a lane and the police officer struggled to keep up and the Audi A3 turned into another road before turning into Dumbleton Road, at Killamarsh.

Willoughby appeared dazed and confused, according to Mrs Allsop, and he was slurring his words, and police said they could smell cannabis and spotted a cannabis grinder in the car.

Mrs Allsop said the defendant failed a roadside drugs swipe and he registered 9.1 microgrammes of the cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood when the specified limit is two microgrammes.

Willoughby pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit.

He told the court: “All I would say is I am sorry for what I have done. I have stopped smoking cannabis and I will take the punishment for what I have done because I deserve it.”

Magistrates fined Willoughby £138 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.