A drug-addict shoplifter has been put on a curfew after he stole a trolley of goods from Tesco

A shoplifter with a drug addiction has been given a community order with a curfew after he stole nearly £500 of goods from a supermarket.
Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, May 23, how Jason Craig Smith, 46, of Southgate Way, at Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, struck at the Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.
Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing that Smith was seen on CCTV putting high value items including spirits into a trolley and leaving without paying.
She added: “He said he was selecting items to sell on to fund his drug addiction.”
Smith pleaded guilty to the theft from April 16 which had involved £496.96 worth of goods which were recovered.
Mrs Allsop added that Smith has an “unenviable record for dishonesty”.
Smith was sentenced today, May 23, to a 12 month community order with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring.
He was also ordered to complete a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
Smith was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.