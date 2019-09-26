A desperate man attacked his ex-partner while trying to re-kindle their relationship

A jilted man who attacked his former partner while he was trying to re-kindle their relationship has been ordered to pay nearly £600.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 25 how Luke Keith Tongue, 38, of Upper Thorpe Villas, Killamarsh, pushed his ex-partner to the floor at her home in Newbold, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the defendant had visited his ex-partner’s home and had wanted to talk about rekindling their relationship.

The complainant stated that she had put her hand on her keys and the phone in her pocket, according to Mrs Allsop, and the defendant went for her pocket and ripped her coat.

Mrs Allsop said Tongue went to the bank and returned with £90 to give to the complainant which she did not want but he had insisted.

As the complainant tried to get Tongue to leave, Mrs Allsop said he pushed her to the floor.

Tongue pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on February 5.

Mrs Allsop said there have been previous incidents during the relationship with calls to the police and Tongue is subject to a restraining order.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Tongue suffers with a brain injury and he struggles to deal with heightened emotions but he now accepts that the relationship is over.

Mr Strelley added that the defendant has been getting help from the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership and he has reduced the amount of alcohol he consumes.

Magistrates fined Tongue £162 and must pay £300 costs, £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.