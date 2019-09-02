A Derbyshire thug who attacked his former partner is dubbed a “bully” and a “nasty piece of work”

A Derbyshire bully with previous domestic violence convictions has been locked-up after he attacked his former partner twice.

Derby Crown Court heard on August 29 how Joshua Scott, 27, of Blake Street, Ilkeston, admitted one count of assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his former partner with whom he had been having an on-off relationship.

Pictured is Joshua Scott, 27, of Blake Street, Ilkeston, who has been jailed for 40 weeks after he admitted one count of assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his former partner.

Sarah Allen, prosecuting, said police had initially been called to the victim’s address at Langley Mill after she had wanted Scott to leave and she reported that he had struck her to the face two days previously.

Despite the victim refusing to make a formal complaint, Scott admitted to police he had struck her with the back of his hand during an argument on February 3.

Scott and his former partner had been attempting to maintain an amicable relationship to help with child care arrangements, according to Ms Allen, and he stayed at her home after an evening out with others.

The court heard that Scott woke his ex-partner during the following morning and he was shouting and he was upset about something on her mobile phone and she left the property but when she returned Scott was still there.

The case was heard at Derby Crown Court.

Ms Allen said: “He was still present and another dispute started in the kitchen and during that dispute he punched her once to the face causing a cut to her lip and he caused significant bleeding.”

Scott’s former partner failed to co-operate with the police after the assault and commotion, according to Ms Allen, which had been witnessed by a neighbour’s child.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the assault from February 3 and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm from June 8 and these offences were committed during the term of a suspended prison sentence.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Ms Allen said Scott has previously been convicted 12 times with 26 offences including assaults on previous partners.

Defence barrister Julia King said: “He is waiting to go on an anger management programme and he is motivated to make changes and following this sentencing he does not want to come back before the courts.

“And, in future relationships he does not want to behave in this way.”

Judge Robert Egbuna sentenced Scott to 40 weeks of custody.

He told him: “You are in my view, not withstanding Miss King’s eloquence, a bully.

“You bully women and seek to control women and when they do not wish to do what you want you resort to violence.

“No doubt if you continue in this way, a court will describe you as dangerous, and to describe you in another way - you are a nasty piece of work.”