A Derbyshire man has been jailed for a child sex offence

Two men - including a Derbyshire man - have been jailed for child sex offences.

Nottingham Crown Court recently heard how Adnan Farzat, 36, of Pandora Road, Camden, London, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Police

He was jailed for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and attempting to meet a child following grooming, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

Police confirmed Farzat thought that he was contacting an underage girl when he was speaking to an adult male posing as a child.

Evidence gathered was passed to police.

Farzat was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on January 13 after a trial. He was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Kevin Hemming, 56, of Shiners Way, South Normanton, was also jailed for 16 months for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Hemming was investigated after someone impersonating an underage girl gave evidence to police.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Gowan said: “The force has responded positively to information provided by online child abuse activist groups and that will not change.

“The activity of these groups will always be at their own discretion and there is no tasking or sharing of intelligence from Nottinghamshire Police to any such group.”

Det Sgt Gowan urged groups to consider the impact of publishing suspected perpetrators’ details while an investigation is ongoing.

However, he stressed police would always respond to public information which raised concerns.