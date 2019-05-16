A Derbyshire man has been fined after he was caught with stolen tools

A man has been fined after he was caught with tools which had been stolen from a work van.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 15 how David Allen, 40, of Thompson Drive, Codnor, admitted handling stolen goods after the victim tracked his tools down.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “This relates to what started off as a theft from a motor vehicle.

“The complainant had left his work van unsecured on May 12 and 13 and when he had gone to work he noticed some cash was missing from the a centre console.

“On arriving at work he made a detailed inspection and realised tools were missing from the van.

“He made enquiries and went to the address where this defendant was staying and recovered all the tools.”

Allen pleaded guilty to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods at Fletcher Street, Ripley on May 13.

The court heard that the tools were valued at £1,000 and included screw guns, batteries, a battery charger and a drill.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod said all the tools were recovered after Allen gave them back to the complainant.

Mr McLeod stressed that Allen had not stolen the tools but was given them to hold.

The probation service stated that Allen suffers with depression and he has been a heavy drug-user for many years.

Allen was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.

He was also fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £20 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.