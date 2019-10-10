A Derbyshire heroin addict who resorted to shoplifting has been jailed

A desperate heroin addict has been jailed after she resorted to shoplifting to support her drug addiction.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Joanna Mulvey, 34, of Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, started taking heroin as a pain-reliever after she was injured during a motorbike crash.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

But as her growing addiction spiralled out of control she has resorted to shoplifting, according to the court, and she admitted committing four thefts in June and October.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Mulvey stole six bottles of gin from an Aldi store on June 15 and stole sun cream and hair products from an Asda, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Mrs Haslam added that Mulvey also stole a chicken, a beef joint and a gammon joint from a Lidl, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in October, and during a separate shoplifting raid at the same store in the same month she stole coffee and laundry tablets.

The defendant, who is subject to a suspended prison sentence, pleaded guilty to the four thefts and admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said a partner recommended she use heroin to help deal with pain from a spinal injury after a serious motorcycle accident.

He added that from that point onwards her life has gone from being stable with employment, a partner and children to spiralling out of control.

Magistrates sentenced Mulvey to 16 weeks of custody and ordered her to pay £175 in compensation.