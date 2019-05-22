A Derbyshire drug-addict shoplifter tried to steal nearly £500 of goods from Tesco

A thief with a drug addiction was caught trying to walk out of a supermarket with nearly £500 of goods.

Jason Smith, 46, of Southgate Way, at Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, struck at the Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield , according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on May 14: “He was seen on CCTV putting high value items including spirits into a trolley and leaving without paying.

“The value of the goods was £496.96 and the property was recovered and in an interview he admitted the theft.

“He said he was selecting items to sell on to fund his drug addiction.”

Smith had tried to conceal the goods with his coat, according to Mrs Allsop.

He pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on April 16.

Mrs Allsop added that Smith has an “unenviable record for dishonesty”.

Magistrates adjourned the case until May 20 to consider a probation service report before sentencing Smith.

However, Smith failed to attend court and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.