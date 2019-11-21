A crash motorist has been disqualified after failing to complete a drug-drive test

A motorist who crashed on a motorway slip road after using cocaine has been disqualified from driving for failing to provide a test specimen of blood.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 19 how Tony Victor Lee, 42, of Prospect Avenue, South Normanton, Alfreton, crashed his car on the A38 eastbound carriageway near Junction 28 of the M1 motorway.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “A vehicle had crashed on the exit of the slip road and collided with a barrier and he was watched on CCTV walking from the vehicle.

“Officers found him speaking to a member of the Highways team and believed he had been taking drugs because his speech was slurred and he was smacking his lips.”

Lee told police he had lost control and crashed into the barrier after he had seen an animal run out in front of him.

Mrs Haslam said Lee passed a provisional roadside breath test for drink-driving with a negative result but a provisional drug swipe test showed a positive reading for cocaine.

Lee was taken to a police station, according to Mrs Hallam, but he had to be taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital after he complained of a back pain but he refused to complete a drug-drive blood test procedure.

Mrs Hallam said: “While at hospital a procedure for a blood test was commenced but he refused at all times to give blood.”

Lee, who has a previous drink-drive conviction from 1996, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood while he was under investigation into whether he had committed an offence in September.

Defence solicitor Rob Wetton said he refused to give blood because he was embarrassed after he had been waiting for his mother and he knew he had taken cocaine the previous Sunday.

Mr Wetton added that he had been suffering since his brother died after contracting CJD which had developed from hormone growth injections.

Lee had also been the victim of a burglary which affected his work as a self-employed engineer and losing his driving licence will create further work difficulties.

Mr Wetton said: “He hopes the disqualification will not be so long that his business will die a death.”

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Lee £250 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.