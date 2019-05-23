A booze-fuelled Chesterfield guest house resident went on a wrecking-spree

A booze-fuelled resident at a guest house went on a wrecking spree before abusing police and spitting at one officer.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 21 how Wayne Williams, formerly of Grove Lodge, on Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield, was found carrying out a wrecking spree in his room and went on to threaten and assault police.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said on May 6, at about 6.30pm, a witness was woken by loud banging and she saw Williams in his room hitting a radiator with a chair and he was under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Church added that damage was caused to a clothes-horse, a radiator, a chair and to bedding to the value of £380.

He said: “Officers then attended and saw the defendant and saw the damage to the room and Williams kept saying he wanted his tablets and officers saw an empty bottle of vodka on the floor and empty blister packs.

“He said he was going to stab officers so he was restrained and put in handcuffs and arrested for causing criminal damage to the room.

“He was tensing-up to pull away and he got all his weight to the floor to make himself a dead-weight and he refused to get back to his feet so officers were forced to carry him.”

Police were concerned for his safety because he had been drinking and had taken tablets, according to Mr Church, so the defendant was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

Mr Church said that at the hospital Williams attempted to bang his head against a sink and he had to be restrained again as he insulted the police and spat at one of the officers.

Jobless Williams later told police had consumed vodka and taken diazepam tablets and that he could not remember swearing but recalled being put in a spit-mask and he expressed remorse for his actions.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, using threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Williams admitted the offences although he has little recollection of the incident because he was affected by intoxication.

Mr Meakin added that Williams who has health and addiction issues regrets his actions and has apologised.

Magistrates adjourned the case until May 24 to consider a probation report before sentencing.